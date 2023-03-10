slowthai. Photo by George Muncey.

slowthai’s third album UGLY has been ‘pipped at the post’ in this week’s race to number one - losing out on the top spot by 700 ‘chart units’ to the new record by The Lathums.

The Northampton rapper released UGLY last Friday and has been ‘head to head’ in sales with the second album by the Wigan rock outfit in the Official Albums Chart.

UGLY, short for U Gotta Love Yourself, is the follow up to slowthai’s 2021 album Tyron, which topped the UK albums chart, and his Mercury Prize nominated debut Nothing Great About Britain which reached number 9 in 2019.

Despite missing out on the top spot, it was the most-purchased physical release in independent record shops over the past seven days, topping this week’s Official Record Store Chart.

UGLY was also the most popular album on wax this week, going straight in at Number 1 on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

The Lathums’ second album Nothing to a Little Bit More is the second consecutive number one selling record by the band.

Elsewhere in the charts, Mimi Webb’s debut studio album Amelia went in at number four, while I Can Only Be Me gave the late Eva Cassidy her highest Official Albums Chart position in 12 years with the record charting at number nine.

A re-release of US hip-hop outfit De La Soul’s 1989 debut 3 Feet High and Rising saw it clinch a new peak this week at number 12.

Details of this week’s chart battle were revealed on BBC Radio 1 today by Jack Saunders.

slowthai recently played a series of ‘pub’ gigs across the UK, including a sold-out show at The Black Prince in Northampton.

He will head out on a four-date UK tour in September which includes a show at London’s Alexandra Palace and gigs in Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.