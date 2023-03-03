Fans queue to meet slowthai at HMV in Northampton to get copies of his third album Ugly signed.

Fans queued to meet slowthai at HMV in Northampton today, to get copies of his third album Ugly signed and for photos with the rapper.

slowthai was back in town, with pop-star partner Anne-Marie, for the event ahead of tonight’s sold-out hometown gig at The Black Prince in Abington Square.

Ugly is the follow-up to slowthai’s 2021’s album Tyron and his 2019 debut Nothing Great About Britain.

It sees slowthai infuse his sound with live drums and guitars for an album which further melds alternative and post-punk genres into his sound.

The record has received five-star reviews from publications including The Guardian and NME.

slowthai has been playing a run of gigs at intimate venues to mark the release of the record and later this year will play a full UK tour.

Ugly is available digitally and on CD, viny and cassette. Limited bundles are available via https://shop.slowthai.com/collections/bundles

Anne-Marie with copies of slowthai's third album Ugly.