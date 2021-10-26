Sleepy Beaucat set for Halloween club night show following EP release

Sleepy Beaucat.

Alt-rock trio Sleepy Beaucat will be playing at R U Indie’s Halloween club night at The Garibaldi Hotel on Friday.

The band recently released their debut four track EP, The Sleepy Beaucat, playing an EP release show at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes earlier this month.

They worked on the EP with producer Tony Platt, associate lecturer of music at the University of Northampton.

Platt, who has previously worked with the likes of AC/DC, Iron Maiden and Bob Marley, invited guitarist Francis Smith, bassist Darren Baird and drummer Robin Ruston, onto the campus to work in the studio with final-year university students.

The band spent two semesters working with the students who were tasked with producing commercial quality recordings of the tracks with help from Platt.

Smith said: “Working with Tony on the EP was an absolute honour and we have learnt so much from him.

“It’s so good to be playing gigs again. Over lockdown there was a hunger for live music and now it’s happening again everyone’s going wild.”

The EP features the tracks Departed, Wrong Name, Wrong Age and a demo of Sacrifice and follows singles Look Around and Two At A Time.

Platt said: “Sleepy Beaucat is a trio in the best sense. Three inventive musicians pushing the boundaries - I like trios.

“They are rapidly developing a distinctive and unique sound and I’m eagerly awaiting what comes next.”

R U Indie is on Friday, October 29, from 9pm until 1am at the Bailiff Street venue in Northampton.