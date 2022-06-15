Sleeper, The Hoosiers and Mark Morriss among acts to play at Music Barn Festival

Sleeper are one of the bands playing The Music Barn Festival. Photo by Rob Blackham.

The Music Barn Festival is back this week for two days of live music set across four stages.

This year’s line-up includes The Hoosiers, Sleeper (pictured), Seb Fontaine, Mark Morriss from The Bluetones, The Ouse Valley Singles Club and many more.

The Music Barn Festival is held near Cranford village and is now in its eighth year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was originally set up with the intention of raising money for Cransley Hospice, with donations still made to local charities.

Other acts playing include Lottie, Shaka Loves You, Madame Electrifie, The Scribes, Nigel Clark from Dodgy, Sarpa Salpa, Goldwater, Ali In The Jungle, Carly Wilford and Mark Purdy.

All will be playing across The Meadow, The Village, Forge Space and The Slade stages.

Weekend tickets cost £70, day tickets cost £35. Camping and campervan passes cost £20. Booking fees apply.

The Music Barn Festival takes place from June 17-18. Gates open at 2pm on the Friday