Ska pop legends Madness set for summer gig at Tofte Manor

Madness will return to the region next summer to play a headline show at Tofte Manor.

Tickets for the gig on Sunday July 13, are available via pre-sale now and go on general sale on Monday, December 2.

Madness released their 13th studio album Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie in June.

It was the group’s first album in seven years and next summer, fans will be able to enjoy tracks from the new record alongside classic hits including Our House, It Must Be Love, Baggy Trousers, One Step Beyond and House Of Fun.

Talking about next summer’s gig, Madness said: “We didn’t think there were any houses, county estates or fields we hadn’t played at.

“Then who knew that the charming Tofte Manor in Bedford was literally right on our doorstep.

“Madheads unite next summer at this intimate and historic venue.”

Emerging from the backstreets of Camden Town in the late 1970s, Madness have remained one of Britain’s most enduring musical treasures.

With 15 top 10 singles, 10 UK top 10 albums and countless awards - including the prestigious Ivor Novello - they’ve left an indelible mark on music history.

From performing on top of Buckingham Palace during the Queen’s Jubilee to setting record-breaking audiences for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast, Madness have defined the soundtrack of generations.

Co-founder of promoter Labyrinth Events, Michael Dicks, said: “Madness is the epitome of British music greatness.

“Pairing their legacy with the intimate magic of Tofte Manor is going to create something truly extraordinary.”

His partner Nick Castleman added: “After incredible shows with Fatboy Slim, Fred Again.., and Jungle, we’re thrilled to be bringing the legendary Madness to Tofte Manor for a day that will be remembered for years to come.”

Tofte Manor is located between Rushden and Bedford, near Sharnbrook.

There will be parking available on site as well as well as a shuttle bus service to Bedford railway station and direct return buses to London’s Kings Cross station.

Attendees will also have the rare opportunity to walk the manor’s sacred labyrinth, a mirrored design of the Chartres Cathedral labyrinth in France.

This show is part of a limited series at Tofte Manor next year which will also feature dance music icons Sasha & John Digweed who will perform on Saturday, July 12.

A third and final show is due to be announced soon.

Pre-sale tickets are available via https://www.labyrinthevents.com/madness ahead of general sale being made available.