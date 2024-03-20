Louis Dunford.

London singer-songwriter Louis Dunford will headline the Roadmender in October.

Dunford has had a rapid rise to success in a short space of time and has garnered key tastemaker support from publications including i-D, Clash, Complex, British GQ, and Wonderland.

His success has seen him sell out numerous shows, including O2 Kentish Town Forum, Eventim Apollo, Union Chapel, and Electric Ballroom.

He was also invited by The Libertines to support the band at their massive Wembley Arena show in summer 2022.

This year, Louis has already sold-out dates on his upcoming tour in May and June, but will head to Northampton on Friday, October 4, as part of an Autumn tour.

Dunford’s latest single Lucy was released last year and in January, he released the nine-track record Live At Hammersmith, which was during his sold-out performance at the Eventim Apollo in October 2023.

From anthemic ballads to intimate tearjerkers, the record features renditions of Louis’ catalogue including ‘Lucy’, ‘When We Were Hooligans’ and Arsenal FC fan-favourite ‘The Angel (North London Forever)’.

For information about how to buy pre-sale tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/louisdunfordmusic

General sale tickets are available from Friday, March 22, at 10am.