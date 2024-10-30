Singer-songwriter Maddox Jones promises 13,000ft skydive if new album hits top 40

'Waiting For The World To Turn'

Northampton's rising indie-pop artist Maddox Jones has issued a thrilling challenge for his fans: if his upcoming album, Waiting for the World to Turn, breaks into the Top 40, he’ll face one of his greatest fears by skydiving from 13,000 feet.

"I’m going to face one of my biggest fears," Jones revealed, referencing his serious fear of heights. "I was inspired by James Blunt's idea to let fans change his name if he got a number one album. It was genius, so I thought, why not face my own fears for something meaningful? It’ll be entertaining for fans and, hopefully, helps me reach an incredible milestone as an independent artist."

Maddox has called on fans to help his cause by downloading the album on platforms like iTunes or Amazon, where one album download counts as much as 2,100 streams. He believes that downloads could give him the edge he needs to break into the charts.

His sophomore album, releasing November 1st on Radikal Records, is poised to be Jones’ most personal project yet, exploring themes of self-reflection, growth, and the longing for change.

Waiting for the World to Turn features 14 tracks that showcase Maddox’s evolution since his 2021 debut album, 'Believe It'. Leading with his current single, 'One Minute', Maddox combines indie-rock influences with an anthemic energy that invites listeners to cherish fleeting moments.

Reflecting on the journey that brought him here, Maddox shared, “This album really captures a moment in time for me. I’ve been navigating life, getting older, and finding ways to grow personally, even through therapy. Writing these songs felt like a deep conversation with myself.”

Amid a growing wave of recognition, Maddox was recently named Songwriter of the Year at the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards. He’s currently touring the UK, opening for Will Young, and recently played at the Northampton Music Festival and Roadmender. Maddox previously gained acclaim with The Departure and has shared stages with acts like The Killers, Placebo, and Lemar, so the solo skydiving stunt promises to mark an incredible high in his career—quite literally.

Fans can support Maddox by downloading 'Waiting for the World to Turn'. If his fans come through, he’ll be skydiving 13,000 feet to mark his achievement, creating a memorable—and somewhat terrifying—way to celebrate reaching the Top 40.