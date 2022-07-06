Sing along with Northampton theatre’s community choir in fun evening of music

Royal & Derngate's Community Choir performing.

The Royal & Derngate theatre’s Community Choir (RDCC) looks forward to welcoming audiences to a fun, inclusive and interactive evening of music this month.

Led by music director, Gareth Fuller, the choir will not be the only ones performing on the right.

The audiences themselves will be the stars of the show as they are taught a selection of songs before the evening culminates in a collaboration as the extended choir collectively raises the royal roof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal & Derngate’s creative learning associate Erica Martin said: “Singing is a fun and joyful experience and we want to share that with our audience in every way.

“At this concert, people will get the chance to sit back and hear a great range of songs performed by the choir but they will also get the opportunity to be part of the singing. So we’ll be going through some pieces of music that everyone can then join in with at the end of the evening for a truly rousing chorus.”

The show’s organisers have promised there will be something for everyone, making this an ideal night out for the whole family.

With a wide-ranging repertoire including gospel, soul, jazz, reggae and pop, and a diverse membership from across the local community, RDCC are well-known for their uplifting harmonies and jubilant spirit.

The show takes place in the Royal auditorium, and starts at 7pm on Monday, July 11.