Sinatra and Rat Pack hits to feature in swing revival show at Rushton Hall

Adam Whitmee and Jack Scott-Walker

Swing revival show Let’s Be Frank is heading to Rushton Hall next month for a night which promises to be a celebration of the era’s biggest names and hits.

The show will star Adam Whitmee and Jack Scott-Walker, who will be backed by a full live band blending the Sinatra, Rat Pack and the big band greats with a fresh, contemporary twist.

The event takes place at Rushton Hall Hotel & Spa on Friday, May 2, and tickets are on sale now.

A local talent to Northamptonshire, Whitmee has captivated audiences across the world.

Beginning his musical journey at just 19, Adam quickly found himself touring Europe, sharing the stage with legendary acts such as The Kinks, The Hollies, and The Foundations.

His passion for swing and jazz has led him to perform at some of the world’s finest jazz clubs in New York, Helsinki, and London.

Recently, Adam has been wowing audiences as part of The Jerseys, the UK’s leading tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Now, Let’s Be Frank brings his lifelong admiration for Sinatra to life in a powerful and theatrical new way.

Joining Adam is Jack Scott-Walker, whose decade-spanning career has taken him across the world.

From performing in luxury cruise productions across Japan, India and the Caribbean to singing at New York’s iconic 54 Below, Jack’s versatility as a performer is unmatched.

During lockdown, he embraced an unexpected opportunity to write his own original musical, with one of his songs even being performed by Hamilton’s Thayne Jasperson.

Since 2024, Jack has performed alongside Adam in The Jerseys, and now, their shared love of swing takes centre stage with Let’s Be Frank.

The night will include a three-course meal served in Rushton Hall’s grand Orangery before the show begins.

Luxury accommodation packages are also available, offering an overnight stay at Rushton Hall, access to the Stableyard Spa and breakfast the following morning.

Tickets cost £95 per person and room packages which include two tickets start from £400.

Tickets are available in advance via https://www.rushtonhall.com/lets-be-frank-the-swing-revival-show, by calling Rushton Hall on 01536 713001 or by emailing [email protected].