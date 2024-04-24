Brandon Lee Sears as Donkey, Joanne Clifton as Princess Fiona and Antony Lawrence as Shrek

In a land far far away, the cast of fairy tales were preparing a musical extravaganza for the good people of Northampton.

The musical retelling of the animated film from the early noughties sees ogre Shrek given the chance to reclaim his beloved swamp by rescuing Princess Fiona from a tall tower guarded by an enormous dragon. Lord Farquaad, who challenged Shrek to this task, wants to marry Fiona but Shrek soon develops feelings for the Princess. But will they end up together happily ever after?

There is plenty to admire in this show as it feels like the production has gone the extra mile. The make-up and costumes on some of the characters, some of whom have relatively minor stage time, are particularly impressive. It gives these supporting characters the chance to stand out in just a handful of lines.

Joanne Clifton as Princess Fiona

Cherece Richards in the dual role of the Dragon and Wicked Witch is one of the most impressive performers with a booming voice that wouldn’t sound out of place on the West End.

Also a special mention for Brandon Lee Sears as Donkey. Like Eddie Murphy in the original animation, Sears gets every last drop of comedy out of the character but is also able to do the heartfelt stuff particularly well. Especially impressive considering half his face is covered with a mask.

Joanne Clifton bought plenty of warmth and charm to Fiona and I’m sure audiences will be delighted to see her again when she appears in Cinderella during pantomime on the same stage later in the year.

One of the main takeaways from the show for me is the amount of children and their only slightly older big kids accompanying them. Outside of pantomime, there aren’t many shows out there where the whole family can come along to the theatre. And anything that can bring a younger audience in to discover the magic of live theatre has to be a good thing.

Judging by the reaction of the multiple generations all wearing Shrek ears singing along to I’m A Believer at the end, it proves that the magic of fairy tales is still in the air.