Showhawk Duo to bring 'acoustic rave' show to Roadmender in Northampton

Showhawk Duo are headlining the Roadmender.

Viral guitar sensations Showhawk Duo will headline the Roadmender next month as part of a mammoth 26-date tour.

Comprising of guitarists Mikhail Asanovic and Jake Wright, the pair have dazzled audiences across the world with their approach to playing the guitar – breaking down the barriers between acoustic and electronic music.

Whether playing old-school trance classics or modern funky house, their live show knows no boundaries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mik is a classical guitarist, having studied at Manchester's RNCM whereas Jake is an electric junkie and grew up playing in rock and metal bands.

Mik's classical foundation shines through in the music with Jake's raw percussive approach always keeping the crowd moving.

Together, they started out as buskers and have since gone on to play across the world.

They have appeared on BBC Radio 1 on Nick Grimshaw’s Breakfast Show, did a 40-minute live broadcast for the LAD Bible and have performed at most of the UK's large festivals including on the main stage at Bestival, at Glastonbury, Isle of Wight Festival, Secret Garden Party, Wilderness, Somersault, Lost Village and Boomtown.

In recent years, they have also played sold out tours in the UK, have had five-star reviews and an official sell out show at Edinburgh Fringe and performed in Singapore, Seychelles, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands and had a 20-date residency at Pacha in Ibiza.

Showhawk Duo headline the Northampton venue on Friday, September 24.

Support is by The Tribe- Acoustic.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £13.50 before fees.