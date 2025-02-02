Shambala organisers reveal first 15 acts who will play at this summer’s festival

Asian Dub Foundation.

​Asian Dub Foundation, Cerys Hafana and Queen Omega & The Royal Souls are among the first acts to be revealed who will play at this summer’s Shambala Festival.

​Organisers of the acclaimed event which takes place in Northamptonshire in August have announced 15 acts who are performing.

Other acts include Benin International Musical, Hak Baker, Madalitso Band, Manudigital ft Dapatch, Maruja, Moonchild Sanelly, Mungo's Hi Fi ft Eva Lazarus & Aziza Jaye, My Baby, Oneda, Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, Soundgyal Saf and Steam Down.

The Shambala festival returns from Thursday, August 21 to Sunday, August 24.

Organisers are expected to announce hundreds more artists in the coming months as well as new venues and “strange and secretive new nooks and crannies to explore”.

Tier 3 adult tickets are still available and cost £289 before fees.

Discounts are available for those travelling using official green travel options.

Concession tickets and payment plans are also available.

For full visit details https://www.shambalafestival.org