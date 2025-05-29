Shambala adds new acts and stage splits ahead of 25th anniversary festival

Sunset at Shambala. Photo by Scott Salt.

Organisers of Shambala have today revealed the festival’s full line-up and stage splits ahead of the event’s 25th anniversary this summer.

Shambala is set to return to its regular home at a ‘secret countryside estate’ in the north of the county from Thursday, August 21 to Sunday, August 24.

New acts joining the line-up include Ninja Tune stalwart Romare who will be delivering a DJ set masterclass, fusing his signature mix of jazz, funk, soul, and global rhythms, UK grime voice Manga Saint Hilare and genre-melting turntablist DJ Yoda along with New Zealand’s electronic powerhouse Lady Shaka.

UK breakbeat legends Freestylers and bassline veterans Dub Pistols will also face off in a titanic soundclash.

Other new additions include Nubiyan Twist Soundsystem which promises a brass-heavy, sunshine-soaked performance and Daraa Tribes who will be bringing their electrifying fusion of ancestral sounds and Saharan Blues.

Folk-punk troubadour Grace Petrie and Berlin-based jazz-rap breakout Sorvina also join the line-up while Saffron Records - a music tech initiative addressing the music business’s gender imbalance - will take over The Next Stage to spotlight cutting-edge artists inda Flo, Em Williams, LCN and ohmydais.

The lineup also bridges nearly a century of generations, including viral 80-year-old Benju virtuoso Ustad Noor Bakhsh at the top end, and eight -year-old DJ prodigy Youngalist at the other.

Chris Johnson, Shambala’s Director and Co-Founder, said: “We started as a bunch of 100 mates in a field, with a farmer’s trailer for a stage.

“It's been an amazing journey and life experience – a privilege to be part of a radical community who know how to have a wild time and stand up for what matters in this crazy world.

“This year we will celebrate 25 years in style, with stacks of exciting changes. Expect an adventure.”

New additions to Shambala’s line-up join heavy-hitters Digable Planets who will be playing a UK festival exclusive, chaotic post-punk favourites Fat Dog, fast-rising Manchester DnB MC OneDa, blues-tinged trance rockers My Baby, future ghetto funk star Moonchild Sanelly and East End storyteller Hak Baker among many others.

Music at Shambala takes place across 14 stages - Solsta, The Next Stage, Roots Corner, Phantom Laundry, Talu, The Enchanted Woods, House Party, Data Mine, Swingamajig, Rebel Soul, Back A Yard, Reflex, Compass Presents and Hertz So Good.

There are also hundreds of workshops, performances, art installations, talks and experiences.

Shambala will host spoken word performances from Lemn Sissay and Vanessa Kisuule and a dose of political satire and activism with Led By Donkeys.

Longtime Shambala favourite, Jess Thom (aka Touretteshero), will also host ‘The We Are Here!’ cabaret, celebrating disability culture, creativity and resistance.

For the movers and shakers, there’ll be dance workshops in a variety of styles (hip hop, salsa, Bhangra) ahead of Saturday’s fancy dress carnival which this year has the theme of ‘pun intended’.

Shambala’s wild twist on Olympic sports, the Shambolympics is making a comeback while The Healing Meadow also returns in full bloom, hosting daily yoga, breathwork, gong baths and massage.

In a UK first, Shambala will become the only festival where 100 per cent of gas used on-site for cooking and showers will be biogas made from UK-sourced by-products.

A pioneer in green principles and practices, Shambala has reduced its carbon footprint by more than 90 per cent since it began in 2000.

The festival runs entirely on renewable energy, has eliminated single-use plastics, as well as being completely meat and fish-free. Festival-goers are also encouraged to travel green and leave no trace.

Shambala’s industry-leading ‘Pay It Forward: Share The Love’ initiative is now open.

The scheme ensures the magic of Shambala is accessible to all, having raised more than £43,000 to date to cover not only tickets, but also food, travel and accommodation for those who might not be financially able to attend.

Applications are open for Pay It Forwards Tickets here to anyone in receipt of Cost of Living payments.

Remaining General Admission tickets cost £289 with discounts available for sustainable travel options, priced at £239 and Young Adults (18-25 years) at £199.

Payment plans are available for all adult tickets until Thursday, June 5.

For more information and the buy tickets, visit https://www.shambalafestival.org.