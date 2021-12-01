Seth Lakeman completes Cropredy Convention festival line-up

Seth Lakeman

Fairport’s Cropredy Convention music festival has announced Seth Lakeman will perform at the festival as a special guest when it returns next summer.

Lakeman is a favourite with Cropredy’s audience and has played at the event on three previous occasions.

He will open the final day of Cropredy on Saturday, August 13, performing material from his newly-released studio album Make Your Mark – an album written during 18 months off the road due to the pandemic.

Cropredy Convention returns to its usual farmland site on the Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire border from Thursday, August 11, to Saturday, August 13.

Host band Fairport Convention will open the festival with a short acoustic performance on The Thursday before closing the festival on the Saturday night.

Following them on the opening day will be Thumping Tommys, Edward II, Clannad and headliners Trevor Horn Band.

The Friday will be headlined by Steve Hackett’s – Genesis Revisited with sets during the day by Maddie Morris, Emily Barker, Home Service, Martyn Joseph, The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, The Sharon Shannon Quartet and Turin Brakes.

Following Lakeman on the final day will be Holy Moly & The Crackers, The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, Rosalie Cunningham, Matthews Southern Comfort, Richard Thompson and hosts Fairport Convention and guests.

Fairport’s set will include the band’s 1970 line up playing the whole of the Full House album.