Section6 x PastelParty return with new single Don’t Look In The Mirror

Section6 x PastelParty are back with new single Don’t Look In The Mirror and as well as receiving a physical release, the duo have also teamed up with an award winning artist for the track’s visuals.

Jack Sheldon and Benjamin Walton – the duo behind the genre melding punk, soul and rap act released the track last week. It follows the EP 4 which was released earlier this year.

Sheldon said: “This one is a bit different to what we have done before, a stripped back raw and authentic version of ourselves.

“There’s an A and B side, Don’t Look In The Mirror has a grunge / punk feel and the second track will have an up-beat ska type feel.”

As well as being released digitally, the single will be available on a limited-edition CD and vinyl.

Walton adds: “I think this track shows our progression in a short amount of time, we’re creating a new sound and it’s maturing.

“I am so excited to see this project in a physical form.

“We’ve created CDs before, but seeing this on vinyl makes me feel proud of how far we have come since lockdown in 2020.”

The pair hope both physical formats will be available in local record shops, with Sheldon adding it’s “a dream” of musicians to see physical copies of the music they make.

For the artwork, Section6 x PastelParty collaborated with Tyrone Williams, the former joint winner of the first season of the BBC4 programme, The Great British Photography Challenge.

Walton and Williams grew up together, both of their mums being good friends.

Walton said: “We know each other tremendously well.

“Section6 also loves the work of Tyrone and approached him to see if we could work together.

“The images he creates are so unique. His win on The Great British Photography Challenge really shows how fantastic an artist this guy is.”

Section6 x PastelParty were the first band to head back into the studio at BBC Northampton to appear on the network’s Introducing in Northampton show following the lifting of covid restrictions.

Their attest single and the EP 4 follows last year’s album Westbridge 4am.

The pair have also collaborated with L3O Robinson and grime musician Grim Sickers who they performed with last month.

Between now and the end of the year, the pair will play with Karl Phillips & The Rejects in York in December and hope to play in Europe in 2023.

Turning to the future, Sheldon concluded: “We’ve played with our favourite punk band in London, The Death Set, hit over 100k streams, been featured on BBC Introducing and have played plenty of gigs up and down the country.

“But, we continually want more and will push for more. “We believe you can never do enough, it's always about the next project or the next venture.”

Walton added: “Section6 x PastelParty could never sit back and be happy about achievements, we are too hungry for more.”