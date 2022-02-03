Section6 x Pastelparty duo discuss new single and set out plans for 2022

Section6 x Pastelparty. Photo by Latrice Grant.

Despite only forming in 2019, Section6 x Pastelparty have released a slew of singles, their debut album, and this month are celebrating after clocking up more than 100,000 streams on Spotify.

The latest track by the Northampton based genre blurring duo who meld punk, hip-hop and soul influences, was released in December, but members Jack Sheldon and Benjamin Walton are already planning its successor and mapping out their plans for 2022.

Rapper and singer Sheldon and guitarist Walton grew up as family friends, before linking up again in 2019 and deciding to make music together.

“I was friends with Benji’s sister growing up and he was always playing music around the house,” explains Sheldon.

“I always wanted to make music with him, but it actually took until 2019 when we met back up.

“Benji had just left a touring heavy metal band. I explained I rap and was taking music seriously and I suggested we should meet up and try something.

“At first, I didn’t realise Benji was a producer as well as a guitarist and he came around, showed me what he could do and I was completely blown away.

“We decided to try and make a track to see if it jelled and we did GST, Grafton Street Towers, and it’s all gone from there.”

The track featured on Section6 x Pastelparty’s 2020 EP Pastel State Of Mind which has since been followed by more singles and their debut album, Westbridge 4am.

Current single Not Done was released in December and was inspired by teenage heartbreak.

“It’s quite a deep track,” explains Sheldon, “You look back and wish you could go back but things have moved on.

“Benji had a few chords and started making an 808 for it and it really came together.

“Musically, it was inspired by lots of things we like but vocally, it was completely out of my comfort zone as I’m more used to rapping not singing.”

With a sound which combines multiple genres, it’s unsurprising to learn both members of Section6 x Pastelparty have equally diverse influences.

“Benji’s an incredible guitarist,” explains Sheldon. “He’s inspired by people like Hendrix and is also a pianist.

“I remember when I was young, my uncle would be playing The Streets and I really liked it, but obviously didn’t really understand it. I loved the sound of it, the British culture which comes with it and then the contrast with the comedic side as well inspired me to do that with my music.

“And then surprisingly, there’s a band like The Waterboys who I really like, there’s just something about their music.

“Me and Benji are so different in what we like, we thought lets just do everything we like and not pigeonhole ourselves.”

As well as other music, it was a spell homeless as a teenager which has helped Sheldon become the person and writer he is today.

He said: “I was about 17 years-old, I was kicked out due to behavioural issues.

“I found while I was going through that, I was always listening to music and it kind of kept me going.

“When I look back it doesn't feel like me, it feels like a completely different person but to cope with that I have put my experiences into our music and songs like 205.

“Writing it was quite difficult because I wanted to portray it in a fair way and also in a way which told my side of the story. Words can't really explain how awful it was.

“The music I'm doing now is definitely related to that time, Northampton and my experiences.”

Westbridge 4am was released in June and features some of the first tracks the pair worked on together, alongside newer material.

It was recorded in Benji’s home studio and features songs about real-life situations the pair have been through growing up in St James and Kings Heath.

“Me and Benji had a really good time making the record,” explains Sheldon.

“In Benji’s studio we were recording on things like a mic from a Nintendo Wii for certain more punk tracks but had two fantastic Rode mics at different ends of the room to create a different sound.

“This was the best bit about recording the album and experimenting with my voice.

“I think at the time it was a good representation of us as musicians, but we’ve evolved since the release of the album.”

Last year, the pair put together a mini tour, playing Manchester, London, Bristol and Leicester.

Sheldon said: “It was amazing to get out to different cities to play, Manchester especially was crazy, seeing people look at us and then, trying to work us out and then the next minute, everyone was dancing, it was incredible.”

“This year we absolutely want to be playing more gigs across the country.”

Turning to their plans for 2022, Section6 x Pastelparty will release new single Reverse this month and are already working on the successor to Westbridge 4am.

Talking about the new track, Sheldon said: “Reverse will be like an old school record with Reverse as Side A and Bliss for Me on Side B.

“Reverse has some grime and R&B influences and Bliss For Me has a Japanese inspired experimental sound.

“We’ve got about 14 tracks which we’re working on at the moment for the new album, but they’re not complete yet, we keep going back to them as there’s little bits we need to change.

“Our plan is to come out with an album completely different from the last.

“We want to create a blend of interesting experimental sounds that make you just go ‘wow’.”