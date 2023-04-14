News you can trust since 1931
Scouting For Girls set for Roadmender return this winter

Roy Stride: “There was no great plan, no overthinking beyond just writing and recording the best songs that we could.”

By David Jackson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:30 BST- 2 min read
Scouting For Girls.Scouting For Girls.
Scouting For Girls will return to the Roadmender later this year as part of a 22-date headline tour to promote their new album.

The indie-pop trio will release new LP The Place We Used To Meet in October before headlining the Northampton venue on Monday, November 27.

Scouting For Girls’ early singles including ‘She’s So Lovely’, ‘This Ain’t A Love Song’ and ‘Heartbeat’ set them on a path to phenomenal success which has included four Top 10 singles, four Top 10 albums, two million sales and more than a billion streams - plus four BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello.

For their seventh album, they decided to return to their roots, back when they were three unknown musicians in Ruislip, west London, and reconnect with the reasons that they started a band in the first place.

    Singer and guitarist Roy Stride said: “As the name suggests, it’s an album about going back to our roots and starting again.

    “Falling back in love with music. Loving every aspect of the process: the recording, the writing, playing live and, most importantly, just hanging out as friends.

    “There was no great plan, no overthinking beyond just writing and recording the best songs that we could.

    “Heartbreaking, anthemic, fun and pop, indie and serious, anything went as long as we loved it.

    “It’s the best collection of songs we’ve ever had, and I’ve loved every minute of making it.”

    The album was written by Stride, bassist Greg Churchouse and drummer Peter Ellard in the same way that they recorded their debut single ‘She’s So Lovely’ in 2007.

    The record has been described as being full of the instantly memorable, life-affirming, singalong indie-pop with which they made their name, with songs that resonate with stories of longing and loss.

    Scouting For Girls will also play two runs of shows as special guests to Olly Murs and also have a busy festival schedule which includes Isle of Wight, Camp Bestival and the Neighbourhood Weekender.

    Fans who pre-order the album via the link below before 5pm on Tuesday, April 18, will receive a code to access an exclusive pre-sale for tour tickets.

    The pre-sale will open at 10am on Wednesday, April 19, and will remain live until tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday, April 21.

    Visit https://sfg.lnk.to/ThePlaceWeUsedToMeet to pre order the band’s new album.

