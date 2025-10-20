Scottish trio Peat & Diesel set to play headline Roadmedner gig

Peat & Diesel.

Scottish folk trio Peat & Diesel are returning to the county this week to headline the Roadmender.

The band, which comprise of singer and guitarist Calum MacLeod, drummer Uilly Macleod and accordion player Innes Scott, are out on a 12-date UK tour.

Their latest album Light My Byre was released in 2020 and follows 2019’s debut Uptown Fank.

In 2019, they won Live Act of the Year at the Scots Trad Music Awards and the following year picked up Best Music Video for Calum Dan’s Transit Van at the same event.

Peat & Diesel kicked off 2025 with sold out shows and became the first band to sell out Glasgow’s 5,000 capacity Emirates Arena.

They headline the Roadmender on Thursday, October 23.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £23 in advance before fees.

For more information, visit https://www.theroadmender.com/event/peat-diesel and https://www.peatanddiesel.band

This week will also see Bingo Loco and Fleetwood Bac at the venue on Friday and Saturday respectively. Further details are available online.