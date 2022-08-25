Sarpa Salpa single Dreaming picked for BBC Radio 1 playlist

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarpa Salpa's latest single will be played on BBC Radio 1 this weekend and next week.

Sarpa Salpa’s latest single Dreaming will be played on BBC Radio 1 this weekend and throughout next week after being picked as Track Of The Week by BBC Introducing.

DJs including Adele Roberts, Gemma Bradley, Greg James and Dean McCullough will be playing the single on their shows, giving the track daytime airplay across the national network.

Talking about the track being picked, guitarist George Neath said: “I think I speak for the whole band when I say we were delighted to find out that Dreaming is Track of the Week.

“BBC Introducing have been really big supporters of us over the past few years and we’re super grateful to Kerrie Cosh and the whole Introducing team for backing us.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to receive some really great support from Radio 1 recently on Jack Saunders’ Future Artists and indie shows but this is such an amazing opportunity for us to be heard by lots of people on daytime shows who have never heard of us before.

“We’ve been getting ready for our tour at the end of September after a pretty hectic few months and having just heard the news about Dreaming the tour feels all the more exciting.”

Sarpa Salpa are singer and guitarist Marcus Marooth, guitarist and synth player George Neath, bassist Meg Amirghiasvand and drummer Charlie Doe.

Talking about the single, Marooth said: ‘’I wrote the lyrics to Dreaming about the stark emotional difference I feel from when I’m stood on stage performing, compared to difficult times in my personal life and struggling to make ends meet.

“The immense highs of touring and playing live vs the daytime realities.

“Later in the track it references our reliance on each other as friends as well as our partners and families whose indispensable support keeps us going.”

Dreaming followed previous single Somebody which was released earlier this year and also received support from across the BBC and the likes of Amazing Radio and Radio X.

This year Sarpa Salpa have played numerous festivals including at SXSW in Austin, Texas and at The Great Escape in Brighton.

Next month they will be playing at the Northampton Music Awards event at the Deco Theatre, before embarking on their latest tour of the UK which includes gigs in Portsmouth, Luton, Hull, York, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Blackpool, Leicester and Birmingham.

A new single will also follow in November and at the start of 2023.