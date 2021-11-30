Sarpa Salpa set for Northampton return following SXSW shows

Sarpa Salpa in Austin, Texas. Photo by Alexander Horne.

Sarpa Salpa will be playing their first gig in the UK since returning from South By Southwest this week.

The Northampton alternative quartet played shows at the annual music and arts showcase in Austin, Texas, in March and will be headlining The Black Prince for the first time since 2017 on Friday, April 8.

The band’s latest single Somebody was released in January and follow’s 2021’s Your House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarpa Salpa are singer and guitarist Marcus Marooth, guitarist George Neath, bassist Meg Amirghiasvand and drummer Charlie Doe.

Support at the Abington Square venue in Northampton is by Rolling Thunder and Stereo Ghosts.

Promoters Eight Limb Entertainment released Sarpa Salpa’s latest EP, A Feeling You Can’t Replace on vinyl last year. Remaining copies will be on sale on the night.

Tickets cost £8 via https://bit.ly/3iD0sTs, Doors 7.30pm.

Following their Northampton return, they will play the following dates:

May 1 Mayday Mayhem, Corby

May 12 The Great Escape Festival, Brighton

June 30 Louisiana, Bristol

July 1 The Grace, London

July 2 Oldham Street, Manchester