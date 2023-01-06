Sarpa Salpa

Sarpa Salpa will release new single She Never Lies this month, the first track to be taken from their forthcoming debut album.

The song has been a regular in the band’s set since its original release in 2017, but it’s been re-worked and re-recorded for its inclusion on the LP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarpa Salpa said: “She Never Lies was one of the first songs we wrote together as a band.

“We wrote it a long time ago back when we still rehearsed at Marcus’ parents house.

Most Popular

“It’s become somewhat of a live fan-favourite and it felt like the perfect time to revisit it in a studio setting.

“We’re so proud of how it turned out and think it’s some of our best work to date.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the changes online, Sarpa said She Never Lies has been given “a fat injection of new energy.”

Sarpa Salpa spent the latter half of last year hidden away writing and recording tracks for their debut album which is due to be released this Autumn. More singles are set to be released in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band comprise of Marcus Marooth (vocals/guitar), George Neath (guitar/synth), Meg Mash (bass/synth) and Charlie Doe (drums).

The quartet meld tantalising indie melodies and danceable rhythms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Sarpa Salpa had a busy summer of festivals and gigs which included performances at SXSW in Texas, The Great Escape in Brighton and 110 Above in Leicestershire and headlined their own UK tour.

She Never Lies is the latest in a line of much hyped singles which have received support from Jack Saunders (Future Artists) and Clara Amfo (Future Sounds) on BBC Radio 1 as well as from BBC Introducing, 6 Music, Amazing Radio, Radio X (X-Posure Playlist) and the Student Radio Association via their Student’s Union Spotify playlist as well as across university airwaves throughout the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous single Dreaming was picked by BBC Introducing selected as its Track of the Week on BBC Radio 1 in August last year, meaning it received regular daytime airplay.

Next month, Sarpa Salpa will head out with Low Girl for a five-date co-headline Independent Venue Week tour which will cumulate at The Lexington in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Low Girl, the project of multi-instrumentalist Sarah Cosgrove and her bandmates Toby, Tom and Brad, released their anticipated new EP, Uh-Oh, today.

Sarpa Salpa release She Never Lies on January 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad