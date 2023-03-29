Sarpa Salpa. Photo by Ali Kellythorn.

Sarpa Salpa will be playing their first hometown headline gig in more than 12-months at The Black Prince this weekend.

This week, the indie-pop quartet revealed they will be heading out on a seven-date tour of the UK in June and July with Electric Six.

Both bands will be playing shows in Coventry, Norwich, Sunderland, Milton Keynes, London and Derby.

In January, Sarpa released a new version of live favourite She Never Lies and are currently working on their debut album.

Support at the Abington Square venue on Saturday, April 1, is by Eevah and Balter.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets cost £8 in advance before fees via Seetickets.

