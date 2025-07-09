Saphron discusses latest single Weirdo and looks ahead to debut LP Identity Crisis

Saphron. Photo by Saint.Ascia.

Released last month, Weirdo is the latest single by Northants singer-songwriter Saphron to be taken from her forthcoming debut album.

The London native who moved to the county in 2014 has already clocked up millions of streams behind the scenes – writing for some of the biggest names in trance and had tracks used by the likes of Netflix and Disney.

However, she describes her forthcoming album Identity Crisis as “the most honest, multi-layered and creatively free project I’ve ever made.”

New single Weirdoe, which follows So Sad and Nice Try, was written about Saphron’s experiences being bullied as a child.

Talking about the track, she said: “In school I was made fun of for being different, they used to call me weird because I wasn’t like everyone,

“I’m neurodivergent and think differently, although I didn’t know that at the time.

“I wanted to write the song as a gift to my inner child, as a celebration of standing out. I wanted to write something empowering as a message of no longer shrinking yourself to fit in.”

Lyrically, the song is about reclaiming a word that’s often used to isolate other people and turning it into something powerful.

Saphron adds the song is about embracing being different instead of running from it.

Talking about the track’s music, Saphron adds: “Musically, it’s playful, upbeat, and layered with synth textures and pop sensibilities.

“It’s definitely one of the lighter moments on the album, but it still carries a punch. I’d call this a rap trap indie pop fusion. Think Taylor Swift with a drizzle of M.I.A.

“Sonically, it’s more playful and bold and definitely merges my dual identity, being both British and Sri-Lankan, a step further into the sound I’m crafting for Identity Crisis.”

Weirdo was written in many stages. It began life as an idea when Saphron and her husband were stuck in traffic on the M1 before resurfacing during a writing session with friends.

It then “sat in a vault” for about two years before being resurrected for the album.

Saphron adds: “I was in therapy at the time and working through some childhood stuff, it felt really cathartic to then write a song about those experiences but from an empowered perspective. Turning that pain into power was a profound feeling.”

The rest of the track was written early last year at Saphron’s home studio in Northampton and produced by Hardcode - her husband Dan.

The pair moved to Northampton from London in 2014.

Both freelancers, they found themselves being ‘priced out’ of the capital and temporarily relocated to Dan’s family home in Northampton before deciding to stay in the county.

“I’m always struck by the ‘Welcome to Northamptonshire’ signs and remember back then reading it – ‘Welcome to Northamptonshire, Let Yourself Grow’,” explains Saphron.

“It always struck me and it really has been the place where we have seen so much growth in our music careers more so than when we were in London.”

Saphron has been working on Identity Crisis for two years and ahead of its release, plans to three further singles - Break The Silence, Shapeshifter and Bone Collector with the first out at the start of next month.

She describes the forthcoming 12-yrack record as “the most honest, multi-layered and creatively free project I’ve ever made.”

Talking about the album, she adds: “It explores the intersections of personal trauma, systemic oppression, identity politics, and emotional healing, but in a way that’s rooted in music that moves, empowers, and connects.

“The album begins with Nice Try, a sharp-tongued, rhythmic confrontation with gaslighting and betrayal, a kind of reclaiming of power.

“From there, it unfolds across a variety of sonic landscapes: the title track Identity Crisis interrogates colonialism and self-erasure with a genre-defying intensity.

“Shapeshifter deals with code-switching and survival through metaphor-rich lyricism, So Sad is an emotionally raw reflection on mental health in the face of global disillusionment.

“Jilted Bride and Worst Betrayal dive into spiritual and emotional heartbreak with cinematic depth, while Bone Collector takes a darker, almost satirical swing at manipulation and toxic dynamics, it’s got grit and drama.

“YOLO is more playful, but still meaningful and also a reminder to push through fear and reclaim joy.

“The latter part of the album turns inward. Follow Your Heart is a tender ballad about reconnection and inner child healing and Break the Silence deals with emotional abuse and autonomy.

“Weirdo is the proud outsider anthem, owning difference unapologetically and the album closes with Me and Karma, a witty, confident send-off about justice and letting go.”

Talking about the album’s sound, Saphron describes the record as “intentionally genre-fluid,” melding alt-pop, cinematic ballads, rap / trap infused hooks, rock, pop, electronic and soul.

Adding, while each track stands alone together they reflect the complex, nonlinear experience of rebuilding identity from the inside out.

Working alongside husband and producer Hardcode, the pair also worked on the record with long-time collaborator Cloud Klaus.

Saphron adds: “Identity Crisis isn’t just a title, it’s the lens through which every sound and lyric is filtered.

“It’s about peeling away the layers of who we’re told to be and finally arriving at something real.

“And if it helps other people feel seen, unmasked, or even a little more free, then I’ve done what I came here to do.”

Aside from music released under her own name, Saphron has been writing music for film for more than 15 years. However, for her and her husband it really took off during lockdown.

“There was something about being forced to be at home and not being around a lot of people that allowed the creative juices to start flowing,” she explains.

“Being an introvert myself I found this draw to writing, probably partly as a coping mechanism for what we were collectively going through in 2020 and needing a space to process it.”

The pair started writing and cold pitching and calling producers, labels and DJs - eventually starting to land projects.

“During that time a lot of producers would message us saying, ‘oh I’ve seen you’ve written on this, would you be up for writing on a track for this project’,” she adds.

“We just started saying yes and it kinda grew organically from there.

Lockdown gave Saphron the chance to learn more about pitching to labels, with management agency Maison Riche helping her get her music into the right hands.

“Once I learnt the basics I then started to build that network and just continued writing, that led to led to placements on Love Island, Netflix, Disney, and eventually working with trance producers like Ben Gold and Andrew Rayel, which landed two Beatport #1s,” she adds.

“It’s been an incredible way to learn the craft and build a career but it also pushed me to finally step out as an artist in my own right.”

With more singles in the pipeline ahead of the album, Saphron has a number of live dates in the calendar, including Pizza Express Live in Holborn on August 5.

She is also working with Northampton based film maker Renecide on a series of music videos.

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/saphronmusic