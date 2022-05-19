A former Elizabethan palace in Northamptonshire is hosting a royal celebration to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Holdenby House was originally built as a palace to entertain the illustrious Elizabeth I and has since belonged to her successors, James I, Charles I, Queen Henrietta Maria and briefly Charles II.

The historic house will open to the public on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3 from 11am to 4pm with a special exhibition called ‘Elizabeth I to Elizabeth II: 10 Monarchs & Holdenby.’

Holdenby House has a 'royal celebration' planned for the public to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

The exhibition will give visitors the opportunity to see the 420 year old deed that made Holdenby the property of the Royal Family, a book written by Charles I at Holdenby, a tree planted by George VI and jubilee memorabilia from every reign from Queen Victoria to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

There will be a royal activity pack and quiz, with prizes for correct answers and a special Jubilee coin and biscuit tin to the overall winner on each day.

As James I practiced Falconry at Holdenby, visitors will also be able to enjoy spectacular displays and talks about this Sport of Kings by Icarus Falconry.

There will be Jubilee cakes, teas and refreshments served at Connie’s Tea Parlour and other food stands.

Visitors may even spot the odd actor dressed as a monarch walking around the gardens.

Tickets cost £12.50 for adults, £5.50 for children, £7.50 for concessions and £34 for a family (two adults and two children). Holdenby House members, disabled guests and children under five go free