Rosalie Cunningham returning to Black Prince on new album tour

Rosalie Cunningham is returning to Northampton as part of a UK tour to support her new album

The singer-songwriter – formerly of psychedelic rock acts Ipso Facto and Purson – released her third solo album To Shoot Another Day earlier this month.

The record followed 2022’s Two Piece Puzzle and her Mercury Prize nominated 2019 self titled debut.

Cunningham is playing seven dates across the UK this month ahead of spending most of December touring in Europe.

To Shoot An Angel is available digitally, on CD and on different varients of coloured vinyl.

Support at the Abington Square venue in Northampton on Friday, November 15, is by Bobbie Dazzle and Looking Glass Alice.

Tickets cost £14.50 in advance before fees via www.skiddle.com/e/40011843

For more information, visit https://rosaliecunningham.com/

