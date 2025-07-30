Rolling Thunder return with ‘Live By A5’ festival this month

Rolling Thunder.

DIY music festival ‘Live By A5’ returns in August with headliners and organisers Rolling Thunder again joined by a host of alternative acts.

Now in its fourth year, the event is back at Peggotty’s Lounge near Towcester on Saturday, August 30.

Rolling Thunder will be joined by Lame, Brüt, 2HD, The Vandervalls and Headswitcher.

Rolling Thunder bassist Joel Sweet said: “We say this every year, but honestly, this year’s lineup is the best we’ve ever had.

“Each year the crowd has grown and grown and I’m so excited to see how many people we pull in and get to play to this year.

“We’re working on some new bits and even a new cover to unleash to people.

“It’s not Katy Perry again, don’t worry. Whatever you’re expecting it’s not that.”

Live By A5 was born from a drunken idea by Rolling Thunder and sees a farmer’s trailer converted into the festival’s main stage.

Pub regulars also help out, recycling items from the recent British Grand Prix to add to the décor.

The band add Live By A5 isn’t “your standard Instagram selfies, lanyard waving, painted faces kind of festival”.

Music begins at 4.30pm with Rolling Thunder headlining at 10pm. Admission is free.

Following the headliners, ‘Jessioke’ – a karaoke afterparty – will take place inside.

Rolling Thunder frontman Charlie Smith said: “It’s quite self-indulgent headlining again to be fair, but we put a lot of effort into creating this and make no money from it.

“Our reward is getting to stand up on the trailer in front of hundreds of people, old fans and new, and play our music.

“It really is heartwarming how the whole community now rallies around to the festival. “Whether that’s lending equipment, helping out behind the bar, building the stage or just attending. We appreciate it and will never take it for granted.”

The event is made possible by Stable Fabrication Ltd, The Sound Business, Andy Pearson who provides the trailer and all of the staff at Peggotty’s.

Peggotty’s Lounge is in Watling Street, Fosters Booth, between Towcester and Weedon Bec.

For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/r011ingthunder.