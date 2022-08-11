Rolling Thunder launch Live By A5 mini music festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Live by A5 organisers Rolling Thunder.

The inaugural Live by A5 one day mini-music festival will take place next month, with some of the best names from the Northants indie scene performing.

The event has been put together by Northants alternative five piece Rolling Thunder and will take place at Peggotty’s Lounge in Foster’s Booth on Saturday, September 10.

Following a string of successful performances at Peggotty’s, which is Rolling Thunder’s local pub, they decided to put together a day of live music at the venue.

Talking about Live by A5, Rolling Thunder lead singer Charlie Smith said: “It’s a huge thing for us, we’ve never put on anything of this scale before.

“We’re chuffed that all the bands we reached out to gave us a really positive response because understandably people can be reluctant to get involved with things that have no track record.

“We hope the local scene really gets behind us and helps us make the day a success.”

Live by A5 will be headlined by Rolling Thunder with performances by The Barratts, Stereo Ghosts, Eddz, Balter and Lily On The Green.

Talking about the line-up, Rolling Thunder bassist Joel Sweet said: “I think the standard of the line-up says it all and with that many quality acts we’re confident the event will have the pulling power needed to lure people out of the town centre for a change.”

A farm trailer will be set up as a stage in the beer garden and in the event of rain, performances will be inside.

Music on the day is from 3pm until 10.30pm and admission is free. Live by A5 is being held in association with The Sound Business.