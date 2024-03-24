​Rock duo Fountain to play debut EP release gig at Black Prince

Fountain. Photo by Alex Potton

Rock duo Fountain release their debut EP Stolen Flowers Bring Sickness this week and will be celebrating with a headline gig at The Black Prince.

The EP follows previous singles So Long and Invisible Wasp, bringing the tracks together with three more songs.

It showcases the two-piece’s dynamism, ranging from the punchy, brash and confident display on If & When and the shoegazey, moody tones and vocals on Drowning Ghosts, to the all-out punk-tinged headbanger in Invisible Wasp.

Making up the five tracks is closer Sincerely, Jimmy Midnight.

Fountain are comprised of singer and guitarist Jordan Noon and drummer Ally Wilkinson.

Inspired by a hearty mixture of grunge, garage rock and blues, they deliver their own genre bending sound across the record, building worlds within the music.

Since forming last year, Fountain have picked up support from the likes of Total Rock, BBC 6 Music and BBC Introducing and Oculate.

The duo’s EP launch gig is on Friday, March 29, at The Black Prince in Abington Square.

Support is by Lily On The Green and Lame.

Tickets cost £5 in advance before fees via https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Northampton/The-Black-Prince/Stolen-Flowers-Bring-Sickness-EP-Launch/37889406