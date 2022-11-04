The Subways.

Rock and roll trio The Subways will headline The Black Prince in January as part of an 11-date UK tour.

The band, who released their latest single Black Wax last month, will play the Northampton venue on Saturday, January 21, and tickets are on sale now.

The Subways formed at the turn of the century and remain one of the most exciting live bands on the touring circuit.

Back in 2005, with an average age of just 18, Billy Lunn, Charlotte Cooper and former member Josh Morgan crashed onto the international music scene with their debut album Young For Eternity and their rock-club floor-filling single Rock & Roll Queen.

Firm festival favourites, they have graced the stages of international festivals, including, Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, the main stage at Reading & Leeds, Rock Am Ring and Rock En Seine.

Following their debut album, the band released All Or Nothing in 2008, Money and Celebrity in 2011 and a self-titled album in 2015.

In 2020, Morgan left the band and was replaced by Camille Phillips.

Besides Black Wax, this year, The Subways have released new tracks Love Waiting On You and You Kill My Cool and are set to release their fifth album next year.

Support at the Abington Square venue is by Catbear and Shallow Honey.

Tickets cost £22 before fees are on sale now via https://www.skiddle.com/e/36217133