Roade Community Orchestra hosting a village barn dance
Money raised will go towards the musical instrument fund
Roade Community Orchestra would like to invite you to come along to a Barn Dance on the 20th May at Roade Village Hall.
Tickets £12.50 to include ploughman's supper n' applce crumble. Live band (The Occasional Few) and caller Adrian Besant, bring your own drinks. Raffle. Proceeds towards Roade Community Orchestra's musical instrument fund and Make 2nd Count. 7.30 - 11.00 p.m.
Please pre-book your tickets by visiting thelittleboxoffice.com/roadeorchestra or contact [email protected]
Prize for best dressed scarecrow or betty (fancy dress not essential)
If you require any further information please do not hesitate to contact [email protected]