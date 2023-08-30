Roachford to headline Roadmender as part of winter UK tour
Roachford will headline the Roadmender this winter as part of an 11-date UK tour.
Singer songwriter and musician Andrew Roachford is heading to the Northampton venue on Saturday, December 9.
With 10 studio albums and several greatest hits collections to his name, Roachford is best known for his 1989 single Cuddly Toy. His latest album, Twice In A Lifetime, was released in 2020.
For almost a decade, Roachford has been part of Mike + the Mechanics, recording with Mike Rutherford’s post-Genesis band, playing live with them across the world.
He has previously worked with the likes of Michael Jackson, Joss Stone and Chaka Khan while consistently touring on his own and with contemporaries including Terence Trent D’Arby and The Christians.
Advance tickets will be available via www.theroadmender.com from 10am on Friday, September 1.