Roachford is headlining the Roadmender this winter.

Roachford will headline the Roadmender this winter as part of an 11-date UK tour.

Singer songwriter and musician Andrew Roachford is heading to the Northampton venue on Saturday, December 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 10 studio albums and several greatest hits collections to his name, Roachford is best known for his 1989 single Cuddly Toy. His latest album, Twice In A Lifetime, was released in 2020.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For almost a decade, Roachford has been part of Mike + the Mechanics, recording with Mike Rutherford’s post-Genesis band, playing live with them across the world.

Most Popular

He has previously worked with the likes of Michael Jackson, Joss Stone and Chaka Khan while consistently touring on his own and with contemporaries including Terence Trent D’Arby and The Christians.