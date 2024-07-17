Richard Thompson to replace Trevor Horn as Cropredy headliner at next month’s festival

Richard Thompson on stage at Cropredy Convention in 2022. Picture by David Jackson

Folk rock stalwart Richard Thompson will replace Trevor Horn as one of this year’s headline acts at Cropredy Convention after the latter was forced to pull out due to ill health.

The Fairport Convention co-founder will headline the Friday night at the festival and play an acoustic set accompanied by guest Zara Phillips.

No stranger to the Cropredy stage, Thompson has performed at the event numerous times down the years, most recently in 2022.

He said: “I can’t tell you what a joy it is to be back at Cropredy. This always feels like home – a chance to catch up with old Fairport bandmates and to play in front of the best folk-rock audience in the world. Roll on August.”

Trevor Horn has pulled out of this year's festival due to ill health. Photo: David Jackson.

Cropredy Convention returns to the Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire border on Thursday, August 8 to Saturday, August 10.

Thompson will join opening night headliner Rick Wakeman and Saturday headliners Fairport Convention.

Talking about withdrawing from this year’s festival, Horn said: “Of all the festivals we play, Fairport’s Cropredy Convention is my favourite for many reasons.

“So it’s with great sadness I must cancel our appearance this year.

“This is due to a health issue from which I have not made the recovery I was expecting.

“I hope Fairport will invite us to play next year, meanwhile, my sincere apologies and my best wishes for this year’s event.”

Joining Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble on the opening day of Cropredy will be Tony Christie, Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening, Feast Of Fiddles and Fairport Convention – who will open proceedings with an acoustic set.

Joining Thompson on the Friday will be the Spooky Men’s Chorale, Big Big Train, Ells Bailey, Baskery, DeWolff, Silver Blues and Black Water County.

On the final day, there will be an unannounced special guest joining headliners Fairport Convention as well as Eddie Reader, Focus, Ranagri, Zac Schulze Gang, Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage and Richard Digance.

Three-day adult tickets cost £190, two-day tickets £150 and one-day tickets £85.

Concessions are available for teenagers. Admission for anyone 11-years of age and under is free.

For more information, visit https://www.fairportconvention.com.