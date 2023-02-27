The Manfreds will headline Royal & Derngate this winter.

The Manfreds will headline Royal & Derngate this winter as part of their 32-date Maximum Rhythm N’ Blues 60th anniversary tour.

Originally part of the 60s ‘British Invasion’, The Manfreds - formerly known as Manfred Mann - ran from 1962 until 1969, releasing five albums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members reformed as The Manfreds in 1991 and have carried on performing together since.

As well as celebrating the band's 60th anniversary, this tour will also mark the last opportunity for fans to see both original front men Paul Jones and Mike D’Abo on tour together.

Most Popular

Guitarist Tom McGuinness said: “It’s 60 years ago this December that I joined Manfred Mann and 30 years and more since we got together for a one-off gig to celebrate my 50th birthday, with no idea that it would lead to a long-term reunion.

“How lucky I feel to be once again on-stage making music with The Manfreds”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Mike and Paul is original guitarist McGuinness along with long standing Manfreds members Rob Townsend on drums, Marcus Cliffe on bass and Simon Currie on saxophone and flute.

Jones said: “People say to me, ‘I bet you never dreamed you'd still be doing this after all these years and decades.’

“But the truth is that I always believed I'd be out here doing what I do until - and well beyond - this age.

“The only thing I didn't know was that I'd still be a Manfred, and - as Mike d'Abo frequently points out - we've got Tom McGuinness to thank for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This tour is indeed a celebration: of the longevity of a concept that came together over a long time - and mostly of its own accord.”

Fans can expect hits including Pretty Flamingo, 5-4-3-2-1, The One In The Middle, Come Tomorrow, Sha La La and Do Wah Diddy Diddy

Alongside these classic chart toppers, they will play a selection of solo hits by Jones, d’Abo, McGuinness and a few surprise renditions of their favourite rhythm n’ blues numbers from over the years.

The Manfreds will headline the Northampton venue on Saturday, November 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad