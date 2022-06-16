Revive Live Tour to return to region's venues this summer

DITZ are playing The Black Prince as part of the Revive Live tour.

The Music Venue Trust has announced the first line-up of acts which will play the third National Lottery Revive Live Tour.

It will see acts including Baby Dave, Thumper, Everything Everything, Coach Party, Enola Gay, DITZ and Kills Birds playing grassroots music venues across the UK between June and September

The National Lottery will again be directly underwriting the touring and production costs of the shows.

The Music Venue Trust represents hundreds of grassroots venues across the UK.

Its CEO Mark Davyd said: “At a time when many people are facing a tough financial situation it's fantastic The National Lottery are supporting the return of live music with such a fantastic two for one offer on tickets for fans.

“There are some absolutely unmissable and essential one-off events, but most importantly the Revive Live partnership between The National Lottery and Music Venue Trust is once again putting support behind new and emerging artists who need it the most.”

As part of the tour, DITZ will headline The Black Prince in Northampton on Tuesday, July 12, before playing The Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, July 13.

The Brighton five-piece noise rock post-punk outfit released their debut album, The Great Regression, on Alcopop Records in March.

Tickets for both gigs are on sale from Friday, June 17 at 10am.

Speaking about the importance of the tour Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods said: “Independent venues were the only places we played for the first two years of Sleaford Mods.

“They hold the histories and stories of all the great bands that have passed through so playing at these places isn’t just about your gig, it’s also about experiencing the venue and its particular piece of history.

“Andrew and I met at The Chameleon and played our first gig, and many more after, at The Chameleon. Without it we wouldn't be where we are now.

“It encouraged us to never give up and never lied to us. It’s a realism we can’t lose.”

More than 10,000 tickets – or around half the capacity of these shows – will be gifted to National Lottery players, giving music fans the opportunity to enjoy great music in their local venue at an affordable price.

Every National Lottery ticketholder who buys a ticket will be invited to bring a friend for free.

All they need to do to qualify for this offer is to show a National Lottery ticket or scratch card purchased in-store or online via The National Lottery app when they attend the gig.

The third phase of this partnership follows the success of The National Lottery Revive Live Tours in 2021 and early 2022.

For more information about the MVT and Revive Live tour, visit https://musicvenuetrust.com.