Millie O'Connell as Babe, Danielle Steers as Lady & Debbie Kurup as Star in The Cher Show (photo: Pamela Raith)

It seemed as if Broadway came to Northampton’s Royal and Derngate stage this week, in the form of The Cher Show – a glittering musical extravaganza that explores the highs and lows of Cher’s life.

The Cher Show premiered on Broadway in 2018 and in our hometown, directed by Strictly’s Arlene Phillips and choreographed by Oti Mabuse, it delivered on razzle-dazzle, sparkle and pizzazz.

From the set with its impactful lighting to the show’s medley of 34 hit numbers to the cast’s glittering costumes to assured performances and energetic dance ensemble, Broadway was brought to Northampton.

Three actresses donned bejewelled costumes – some skimpier than others – to share the role of Cher at different times in her life.

The unique structure curiously worked.

Each actress mimicked Cher’s characteristics, her distinctly low and masculine voice and her mannerisms, yet each talented actresses managed to deliver a unique performance.

The three actresses interacted with each other on stage engaging in repartee and soulful singing.

Millie O’Connell performed Cher in her early life revealing her lack of confidence. Gawky and gauche, she simpered up to Sonny, played by Lucas Rush, her first husband who gave a realistic impression of the controlling husband who dominated Cher’s career in the early years.

The second Cher, played by Danielle Steers, had an incredible voice. Her vocal seemed the most effortless with some beautiful tones. As her relationship with Sonny broke down, an emotional highlight was when she gave a heartfelt rendition of Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down).

The eldest Cher was played by Debbie Kurup, the most self-assured star, who led the narrative as Cher’s career hit its high and low points and gave us a taste of her colourful love life.

The first half of the show delivered the most engaging content when exploring her youthful days, her setbacks in her career and her relationship with Sonny. The cast delivered some strong performances and the dance ensemble were sublime.

The show was gilded with non-stop hit songs sung by Cher through the decades with personal highlights being The Beat Goes On, I Got You Babe and of course If I Could Turn Back Time.

When it came to the production we were not disappointed

The set was crammed with costumes and Cher wigs. Winking from white to pink to blue, they screamed glamour as did the heavily sequinned costumes worn by the Chers. The dance ensemble kept the same costumes throughout the show which was an interesting choice.

I knew that I was going to be entertained by the iconic music - in real life Cher had a number 1 hit in each of the past six decades - but I was surprised by how interested I became in Cher’s life and how the show ignited a desire to know more about the star.

At the end of the show, the Chers invited the audience to join the party and sing-a-long to Believe which they did with great gusto leaving the theatre on a high still singing and dancing into the dark ambiance of - maybe not Broadway, but Guildhall Road!

