'By the end of the night the entire audience were up on their feet dancing' (photo: Ellie Kurttz)

Some 35 years after Roddy Doyle’s hit novel was turned into a cult classic film, The Commitments has taken to the stage as an all-singing, all-dancing live show at Northampton’s Derngate theatre.

I have a confession to make. I have never seen the original film. In fact, I assumed The Commitments were a real Irish band from the ‘80s, so it is safe to say I had no idea what to expect from the production. However, I loved every minute of it.

The show tells the story of Jimmy Rabbitte, a young working-class music fan, who transforms an unlikely bunch of amateur musicians into a sell-out soul band.

Having heard his workmate, Deco, belt out tunes like a pro at the sweet factory Christmas party, Jimmy asks arrogant and moody Deco (Ian McIntosh) to join the band and be the ‘next big thing’. McIntosh’s breathtaking voice alone was one of the stars of the show. I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone sing so well, so effortlessly. At one point he sang with a mouth full of chips and was still absolutely pitch perfect. As soon as he started singing, he transformed from slob-like loser to charismatic sex god. He quite literally had the women on the front row swooning.

While he was one of the few cast members who didn’t sing, Jimmy Rabbitte played by James Killeen was one of my favourite characters. His flawless acting and likeable personality made him the heart and soul of the show.

Tim Blazdell did a phenomenal job of the set design. The high-rise flats, run down pub and music venues, transported us straight to working-class Dublin in the ‘80s.

The actors playing The Commitments had such great chemistry that you couldn’t help but think of them as a real band. By the end of the night the entire audience were up on their feet dancing and singing along to Mustang Sally. Following this, the crowd yelled for more and the standing ovation became a dancing ovation as people couldn’t help but jig along to the show’s final song.

Featuring more than 20 classics, The Commitments really is a show that is good for the soul.