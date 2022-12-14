“What’s a pantomime?” asked my seven-year-old excitedly on the drive to Northampton.

“Well, err, it’s a very British thing that only happens at Christmas where there is a play with lots of jokes, singing and dancing and a man dressed as a women. It’s usually based on a fairy tale and has people off the telly in it.”

And this description turned out to be very accurate indeed. In fact the panto of Jack and the Beanstalk at Royal & Derngate this festive season is so formulaic that it features two of the same actors as last year and exactly the same plot arc. The similarities may be due to the production being written by Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution, the team behind last year's award-winning Dick Whittington.

This is the premise: pre-interval young person supported by his mother and friends sets the scene and gets ready to go on an adventure. Post-interval said adventure ensues and the villain ultimately sees the error of his ways.

Along the way is the obligatory wheelbarrow of puns (this year with a canine theme), a messy play scene, a water fight and lots of nods and winks that go completely over the heads of the younger audience members.

With references to Bros and the Backstreet Boys the panto was definitely targeting parents of tweenage kids and it’s a shame there weren’t more modern quips.

While I might sound slightly jaded, it was an amusing enough show and the audience young and old seemed to be lapping it up. “That was brilliant!” came the cry from the women behind me at the end. Meanwhile my sons were chatting about their favourite characters on the way home.

And truth be told it is a solid panto with strong performances, it just didn’t quite meet the heights of last year’s smash hit Dick Whittington which had me (and the cast) crying with laughter.

Faring better this year was the villain played with dastardly relish by Horrible History alumnus Richard David-Caine. His expanded role was to the show’s merit and the best moments came when he was forced to improvise.

Charismatic panto dame Bob Golding – who is also the show’s co-director – was as tongue in cheek as ever and dashing Alex Lodge never faltered. Once again the backing ensemble of six villagers held the show together without ever losing their sparkling grins.

There was rapping aplenty, gallons of glitter and (wheel)barrows of laughs, everything you would expect in a panto. But if you are looking for something a little less predictable then this might be one to miss.