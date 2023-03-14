The performances are stunning - and yet there is something monumental lacking' (photo: Ant Robling)

Where to start with Henry V, the latest Shakespeare adaptation running at Royal & Derngate?

From thenot quite modern day costumes, to the verbal announcement of scene numbers, to actors playing multiple gender and nationality-swapping roles, to a row of green plastic chairs, the bold production – like the King himself – is awash with confusion.

Taking the jingoistic play and turning it on its head to reveal the dark, corruptive power of nationalism, Shakespeare's Globe in collaboration with Royal & Derngate and Headlong with Leeds Playhouse have attempted to drag the tale of murky monarchy and creeping colonialism into the present.

Written in a period when England had no empire and was only just beginning to formulate its national identity, Shakespeare's text grappled with the aristocracy's imperial ambition whilst fighting civil unrest at home.

Often represented as a patriotic victory over the French, as made famous by the sweeping 1944 Laurence Olivier film, this adaptation instead reflects on the moral ambiguity of invasion and rules of engagement in a 'just' war.

Henry V, played with immense anguish by the impressive Oliver Johnstone, is a torrent of barely restrained rage and sobbing emotion. Violence, vitriol and the lust for victory drive him to bloody triumph at any cost, with chilling edits to the script echoing the nationalism currently spewed out by Russia.

There is no denying that this is a powerful, relevant take on Shakespeare which has carefully rewritten elements from Henry IV in order to reflect on the historical cycles of toxic nationalism.

The performances are stunning, the language never fails to captivate, and the staging is stark and atmospheric. And yet there is something monumental lacking: coherence. The modern minimalist setting and actors playing multiple roles with very similar clothing and accents, means following the chopping scenes is incredibly tricky for the average audience member.

Shakespearean connoisseurs may enjoy the sinister adaption for all its clever nods to modern realpolitik, immigration and global diplomacy, but many others may be left feeling battered, isolated and confused, like the beleaguered French at Agincourt.