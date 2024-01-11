Review: Expect the unexpected in clever and thrilling 2:22 A Ghost Story on Northampton stage

'The production boasts a terrific cast who all shine in their characters' (photo: Johan Persson)

In this scientific age, it was a surprise to witness the Royal & Derngate packed out for a traditional ghost story.

Folks apparently still love to be scared by the supernatural, even though some may feel a bit daft, or not quite believe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Podcaster Danny Robins' play 2:22 A Ghost Story is a simple tale. There is an old house, eerie footsteps, ghostly happenings, a group of very different friends carrying out a seance - all very familiar. But the story is more interesting than such a description suggests.

Most Popular

Jenny believes the home she shares with husband Sam is haunted. Sam doesn't believe and greets the notion with a tirade of sarcasm and rational explanations. Jenny is from a religious background and resents his rejection of her ideas.

Their dinner party guests are Sam's old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben - the cockney builder who came to work at her house and never left.

Ben is a believer, with his own set of ghostly tales - a fact that provokes a healthy dose of scorn from sceptic Sam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the characters sit up waiting for 2.22am, when the alleged supernatural action is said to happen, the tension grows on stage as we wait to see if Sam can finally be convinced.

There is a complex interplay between the characters who have different spiritual backgrounds, ways of thinking and relationship histories. The narrative is interesting, exploring not just the typical interactions between believers and sceptics, but also the significance these sightings really have for those who experience them.

The action plays out in a domestic set including an open-plan kitchen, dining and living room, with aspects of the very modern but also signs of the house's decay and age showing through in everything from peeling wallpaper to exposed brick. It's a reminder that no matter how much the past is disguised by the present, signs of the people who came before always linger in what is left behind.

Those of a nervous disposition, be warned – loud screams punctuate scenes. The production boasts a terrific cast who all shine in their characters. Having never seen boy band star and Strictly Come Dancing winner Jay McGuinness in an acting role, I was really impressed to see his comedic flair and witness what a good actor he really is - is there no end to his talents?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I'm under strict instructions not to give the ending away, so I won't. All I will say is it is unexpected. I wanted more, another scene, something to explain or give insight - but perhaps that is how all good ghost stories end.