There are buckets of charm and warmth in this gentle drama about friendship, regrets and love in later life.

A group of retirees embark on a new life in India with the promise of a luxury residence. When they arrive, there is problem after problem. But through this adversity, all of their lives are changed in the most unexpected of ways.

There are some lovely performances by a cast of very familiar faces. Belinda Lang’s Madge is a full-on man-eater and is clearly relishing the chance to play her, and getting plenty of laughs with some fruity language.

Douglas, the hen-pecked husband, is played with a real gentlemanly nature by Paul Nicholas, and his storyline of finding his own path is moving in its own gentle way.

And then there’s Evelyn, who starts off timid and cowardly and yet finds her voice when she suddenly declares that all men are useless and that she would rather be a lesbian. Tessa Peake-Jones, best known as Raquel from Only Fools and Horses, gives the character plenty of depth while she goes on her story.

All of this has a kind of a faded elegance to it and this is excellently characterised with a brilliant set by Colin Richmond. For the travellers, it looks like the height of luxury yet the audiences can see all of the problems the hotel is having in one cramped office space.

It could be argued that for all of its gentility, the pace is sometimes a little slow and the drama perhaps at times doesn’t quite pack the punch that you feel it should be.

But its casting of well-known actors from comedies and dramas from the ‘80s and ‘90s packs it full of nostalgia, which was greatly appreciated by its audience.