Reverend & The Makers announce Roadmender return as part of winter tour

Reverend & The Makers will return to Northampton in November.

Reverend & The Makers will return to Northampton this winter as part of a 14-date UK tour.

The Sheffield five-piece, fronted by Jon McClure, will headline the Roadmender on Tuesday, November 19.

The dates will be Reverend & The Makers’ first full band tour since February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows their seventh studio album Heatwave In The Cold North, which debuted at number six in the UK Official Albums Chart in May last year, giving the band their first Top 10 album since their debut album The State of Things which reached number five in 2007 and their biggest single in over a decade.

Speaking about the tour announcement, McClure said: “I’m made up to be going on tour again - it’s been too long since we last played any shows.

“Having toured Heatwave In The Cold North a couple of months before its release I’m looking forward to playing more songs from that album and maybe testing out a few from the next one.”

McClure is joined in Reverend & The Makers by guitarist Ed Cosens, keyboard and vocalist Laura McClure, bassist Antonia Pooles and drummer Ryan Jenkinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an unbroken run of seven top 20 albums to date, the band are currently in the studio working on new music, details of which will be unveiled soon.

The band is best known for hits including Heavyweight Champion Of The World, He Said He Loved Me and Open Your Window.

Tickets are available from 10am on Friday, June 14.