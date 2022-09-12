Reverend and The Makers to headline Roadmender next year

Reverend And The Makers are headlining the Roadmender next February.

Sheffield indie rockers Reverend and The Makers will headline the Roadmender next year as part of an 11-date UK tour.

The band will play at the Northampton venue on Friday, February 3, and tickets go on sale this week.

Last month, Reverend And The Makers released their latest single Heatwave In The Cold North.

The track was the first single by the band in five years and is expected to feature on their forthcoming seventh studio album.

Reverend & The Makers released their debut album The State of Things in 2007.

The record featured the top 10 single Heavyweight Champion of the World.

They have continued to tour and record, with all of their six albums reaching the top 20 of the UK Official Albums Chart. Support next year is by The Ramona Flowers.