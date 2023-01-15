Region’s music venues get ready for the return of Independent Venue Week
Independent Venue Week returns this month, with music venues across the region taking part in the annual event which seeks to champion some of the UK’s best small venues.
The Black Prince and The Lab in Northampton will both be hosting IVW shows along with the Craufurd Arms and The Stables in Milton Keynes and Esquires in Bedford.
The Roadmender in Northampton also has gigs during the week.
Independent Venue Week (IVW) is now in its 10th year and takes place from Monday, January 30, to Sunday, February 5.
Abington Square venue The Black Prince is hosting six gigs during IVW.
Promotions Manager Phil Moore said: “Independent Venue Week is one of my favourite weeks of the year.
“I might wake up on the Monday afterwards a broken man, but it is always worth it. Our venue room has never looked or sounded this good.
“Our six shows show a range of genres. Tuesday is grunge with Worth A Shot, Wednesday is indie rock with co-headliners Overpass and Tom A. Smith, Thursday is alternative pop with co-headliners Lizzie Esau and George O'Hanlon, Friday is the psychedelic indie of Delights, Saturday is the dreamy electronica of Pale Blue Eyes and Sunday is the art-rock stylings of Opus Kink.”
All of the gigs at The Black Prince also have acts from Northamptonshire on the line-up, which Mr Moore describes as “essential to our very fabric”.
In recent months, the venue has hosted a sold-out gig by Mark Morriss from The Bluetones, is due to host a sold-out gig by Miles Hunt at the end of January and a sold-out gig by Northampton rock quartet Empyre in March.
Talking about the rest of the year, Mr Moore adds: “The diary is filling up. The show I'm most excited for I can't actually mention yet, but suffice to say it's an artist who’d normally play to thousands of people.
“Ones I can mention are the stoner rock psychedelia of Large Plants on February 25, the phenomenal political hip-hop artist Lowkey on March 19 and art-rock indie darlings The Wave Pictures on March 31st.”
At The Lab in Charles Street, new wave trio Phantom Isle will headline on Friday, February 3, with more gigs still set to be announced.
Phantom Isle picked up the Best Song accolade for their single 1992 at the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards last year and released their latest EP, Out Of Blue, on vinyl.
The Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes is hosting IVW gigs by Pip Blom, Undeath, Balter, Benefits, Temprance and Trampolene.
Esquires in Bedford kicks off IVW with Trampolene, followed by gigs by Springs, Sick Joy and Large Plants while The Stables will see Sad Café, Rob Newman, Wilson & Wakeman, Flo Perlin and Chantel McGregor perform.
While not formal IVW gigs, both Kula Shaker and Reverend & The Makers are playing headline gigs at the venue on Wednesday, February 1 and Friday, February 3, respectively.
This year’s IVW ambassadors are Beabadoobee, Young Fathers, Adwaith and Radiohead’s Philip Selway.
For more information about Independent Venue Week, visit https://independentvenueweek.com
Tickets for all forthcoming IVW gigs in the region are available via the venues.
The following Independent Venue Week gigs are taking place in the region:
THE BLACK PRINCE, NORTHAMPTON
Tuesday, January 31, Worth A Shot + Picture The Scene
Wednesday, February 1, Overpass + Tom A. Smith + Clearcut
Thursday, February 2, Lizzie Esau + George O’Hanlon + Viddy
Friday, February 3, Delights + Pavilion + Lite Sleeper
Saturday, February 4, Pale Blue Eyes + The Covasettes + Tvål
Sunday, February 5, Opus Kink + bloody/bath + Eddz
THE LAB, NORTHAMPTON
Friday, February 3, Phantom Isle + Yoshe + Irrelevant Devices
CRAUFURD ARMS, MILTON KEYNES
Monday, January 30, Pip Blom + Splint
Tuesday, January 31, Undeath, Celestial Sanctuary, Casket Feeder
Wednesday, February 1, Balter + Something Two Write Home About + Crazy Divisions
Thursday, February 2, Benefits + Flash Peasants
Friday, February 3, Temperance + Support TBC
Saturday, February 4, Trampolene + Potwash
ESQUIRES, BEDFORD
Wednesday, February 1, Trampolene + The Rills + The Tarrows
Thursday, February 2, Sprints + Support TBC
Saturday, February 4, Sick Joy + Support TBC
Sunday, February 5, Large Plants + The Cromagnon Band
ROADMENDER, NORTHAMPTON
Wednesday, February 1, Kula Shaker
Friday, February 3, Reverend and the Makers + The Ramona Flowers
THE STABLES, MILTON KEYNES
Wednesday, February 1, Sad Cafe
Thursday, February 2, Rob Newman
Friday, February 3, Wilson & Wakeman
Saturday, February 4, Flo Perlin + Daisy Chute + Fern Maddie
Sunday, February 5, Chantel McGregor + Elles Bailey