Reggae stars UB40 to bring Bigga Baggariddim Tour to Royal & Derngate in May
Tickets for the gig on Friday, May 20, are available now and cost from £44.25.
Iconic Birmingham reggae act UB40 will return to Northampton this summer as part of the band’s highly anticipated Bigga Baggariddim tour.
The 18-date tour will see the band headline Royal & Derngate in Spring and will not only see new member Matt Doyle make his UB40 touring debut, but it will also feature the live premiere of new track Champion, which the band has written for new multi-artist album On Record as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival ahead of the Commonwealth Games later this year.
Guitarist and singer Robin Campbell said: “We’re so excited to finally be going back on the road and feel the vibe and love of a live crowd and for all the UB40 fans to meet Matt as well.
“They can expect a phenomenal show. We’ll be sure to bring the party.”
Since forming in 1978, UB40 have transcended their working-class origins to become the most successful reggae band in the world, selling more than 100 million records worldwide and releasing more than 50 UK hit singles, including three No.1’s (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You, Red Red Wine, as well as Baggariddim’s I Got You Babe featuring Chrissie Hynde.
UB40 comprise of founder members Robin Campbell, James Brown, Earl Falconer, Norman Hassan, long-time members Martin Meredith, Laurence Parry along with Tony Mullings, Ian Thompson and new member Matt Doyle.
Doyle was announced as the band’s new lead singer in 2021 following Duncan Campbell’s retirement.
The tour promises to be a true UB40 fest - a celebration of the band’s timeless classics and fan favourites, alongside their latest material.
On Record, commissioned and produced by Birmingham Music Archive, will feature 11 original songs exclusively written and recorded by new and established city music talent.
Tickets for UB40’s headline gig at Royal & Derngate on Friday, May 20, cost from £44.25 and are on sale now via https://biglink.to/UB40TicketsFor more information, visit www.UB40.globalUB40 will play the following dates this summer:
MAY
FRI 01 BRIGHTON Brighton Centre
SAT 08 MANCHESTER O2 Apollo
TUE 10 PLYMOUTH Pavilion
WED 11 CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena
FRI 13 PORTSMOUTH Guildhall
SAT 14 NORWICH UEA
SUN 15 STOKE Victoria Hall
TUE 17 LIVERPOOL Olympia
WED 18 NOTTINGHAM Rock City
FRI 20 NORTHAMPTON Derngate Hall
SAT 21 CHELTENHAM Centraur
MON 23 HULL Bonus Arena
WED 25 EDINBURGH Usher Hall
THU 26 GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom
FRI 27 ABERDEEN Music Hall
SUN 29 STOCKTON Globe
TUE 31 BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy
JUNE
WED 01 BRISTOL O2 Academy
DECEMBER
FRI 09 BELFAST Ulster Hall
SAT 10 CASTLEBAR The Royal Theatre & Event Centre
SUN 18 BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena
TUE 20 LEEDS First Direct Arena
WED 21 LONDON OVO Arena, Wembley