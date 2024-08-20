Alex Novak at Spiral Archive in Northampton, pictured with a silver 12" record to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the record shop.

The owner of Spiral Archive records in Northampton is celebrating 25 years in business this month.

Musician, author and record shop owner Alex Novak opened Spiral Archive in 1999 and while the shop has occupied numerous locations around the town in that time, it has remained a staple for record collectors over the last quarter of a century.

Mr Novak said: “I remember starting in August 1999, that’s when I opened up in Wellington Street.

“Before the first shop I was doing record fairs and a bit down Mair Fair with another guy in a café.

“I think I had a bit of a eureka moment - I thought ‘let's make a go of it and see what happens’.

“I was really sort of just rolling the dice to be honest.”

From its origins in Wellington Street, off Abington Street in Northampton town centre, Spiral Archive then moved to the Emporium in Abington Square, to the Fishmarket, Overstone Road and finally to its current location in Hazlewood Road.

Mr Novak, who also is the singer in The Venus Fly Trap, said: “All you need are some records, CDs and a room really.

“Whatever space you’re in you fill with stuff and then you go, ‘it’s probably time to move.’

“The Emporium was like a furniture store and items from places like Thailand with smoke and incense everywhere.

“When it rained it was like a sinking ship because of the amount of water that came in.

“The Fishmarket was a great space. It was cold in winter – I remember sitting in the shop watching snow drift past as it had doors either end open.

“There was always something interesting going on and interesting people around. Pat Fish had a bookshop opposite me.

“The Fishmarket came to an end because they wanted to change it into the bus station - it was probably better as it was.”

Mr Novak jokes about a running theme throughout the life of Spiral Archive of not being on the ground floor and being next to printers – which he says has always been helpful in helping him print flyers for gigs he’s promoting or DJ nights.

Quizzed as to why he wanted to open a record shop, Mr Novak explains being a musician involved in the local music scene – to him it made sense to open a record shop to help fund other projects.

More recently, this has included last year’s book charting the late 1970s punk scene in the town.

He said: “It’s been a ride, a roller coaster ride. It’s like anything, you've got to like what you do.

“Making a living in bands can be a bit hit and miss so I needed something to allow me to do other projects.”

Mr Novak explains stock for Spiral Archive comes from both him buying collections people are selling and also buying from other sellers.”

Over the years, Spiral Archive has seen many famous faces through the doors, including Oasis and Ride guitarist Andy Bell, radio host and comedian Mark Lamarr and musician and author John Robb.

He adds it’s common for bands playing in Northampton to visit Spiral Archive along with the town’s other independent record shops Spun Out and Vinyl Underground.

Spiral Archive has also attracted buyers from across the world, with the owner of Osaka’s Time Bomb Records visiting when in the UK buying records to take back to Japan.

Talking about the future, Mr Novak said: “I’m making a bit of a thing about 25 years because who knows what’s going to happen from here.

“I don't really have a plan but I’m going to see how things work out, it’s time to take stock and look at everything.”

Asked about the best thing about being a record shop owner, Mr Novak says, “No one telling me what to do – I can escape here. I enjoy it. You have to.”

On Saturday, August 31, Spiral Archive will be having a half price sale to celebrate 25-years of business and that evening, Mr Novak will be DJing at The Lamplighter in Overstone Road.