Record Store Day returning to county stores in April

Spun Out owner Chris Kent with some of last year's Record Store Day releases.

Record Store Day returns in April, with limited edition releases again up for grabs at county shops.

​Spun Out in Gold Street Northampton and Vinyl Underground in Abington Street will both be stocking official releases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collectors after specific records are being urged to get their requests in early so orders can be placed with distributors.

Most Popular

Record Store Day is on Saturday, April 20, and is held annually to help champion independent record stores.

The first official event took place in 2008 and this year, more than 270 stores will be stocking official releases which are not available to pre-order and sold on a ‘first come first served’ basis.

Spun Out owner Chris Kent said: “We’re really looking forward to Record Store Day again and we’ve already had a lot of responses from people about what they want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve had something like 150 requests in already which is brilliant.

"What we’re saying to people is please get in touch as soon as possible, ideally before March, because we have to put our orders in.

"We’ve had a lot of interest in The Goat record, which is a soundtrack to The Gallows Pole, from our regular customers.

"Goat strike home with a lot of people who are into modern indie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ones who like psychedelic rock with a bit of groove to it. There’s two seven inches by a band called Lovejoy and we’ve had a lot of requests for that one from some of our younger customers.”

There are more than 400 records being released this year by acts including 100 Gecs, Billy Bragg, Daft Punk, Fields Of The Nephilim, John Lennon Lil Uzi Vert, Motley Crue, Public Image Limited, Suede, Tom Grennan and UK Subs.

In keeping with past years, there will be live music at Spun Out throughout the day with Northampton’s Potwash and Milton Keynes’ Torus both due to plat ‘in-stores’.

Mr Kent, pictured above with some of last year’s releases, added: “We’ve got two really good bands pencilled in which is fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Potwash and Torus are a good pair of strong young headliners, I love both of them and we’ll also have DJs playing throughout the day.”

Both Vinyl Underground and Spun Out will be opening at 8am. Requests can be made instore, over the phone or via email.

Anyone hoping to secure one of this year’s releases is urged to arrive early as in past years, collectors have queued overnight to be at the front.

Stores taking part in Record Store Day are permitted to put remaining stock online from a certain date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Record Store Day and this year’s releases, visit https://recordstoreday.co.uk, https://vinylunderground.co.uk and https://www.spunout.net