Raging Speedhorn to celebrate 25th anniversary of debut album on UK tour

Raging Speedhorn.

Raging Speedhorn have announced a seven date UK tour to mark the release of the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The purveyors of down-tuned sludge rock and originally from Corby will kick off their UK tour at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on November 20 ahead of playing gigs in Bournemouth, London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Newcastle.

The band, who released their latest album Night Wolf in March, will be playing their debut in full on this tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the tour, drummer Gordon Morison said: “We’re happy to announce that we’re going to be hitting the road in November to play intimate shows to celebrate 25 years of our first record.

“Support will be the amazing Mastiff. Hope to see you all there to party with us.”

Since the release of their eponymous debut in 2000, RSH have enjoyed a career built on stunning, unhinged, raucous live shows and albums to boot.

They’ve played countless worldwide shows and festivals, sharing stages with Slipknot, Clutch, Biohazard, Enter Shikari, Skindred, earthtone9 and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notably, RSH opened up the infamous 2001 UK Ozzfest at Milton Keynes Bowl, playing in front of 50,000 metalheads.

They’ve received Kerrang! Award nominations, spent a night behind bars in Spain while on tour with Biohazard and caused havoc during the 2002 Kerrang! Awards in London, resulting in Placebo’s Brian Molko joining in on the action and flipping over the band’s alcohol-laden table.

Sixth album Hard To Kill was released during the global pandemic on the band’s own label Red Weed Records.

Navigating the difficulties that ensued during that time it was the band’s biggest release in years and made numerous UK chart appearances including number 11 on the Rock & Indie Chart, number seven on the Indie Breakers Chart, number 26 on the Indie Chart and 95 on the Physical Albums Chart – the first time the band had chart success since 2001.

Having formed in Corby, members are now spread across the Midlands and South Wales.

For more information visit https://ragingspeedhorn.bandcamp.com