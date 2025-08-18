Radio DJ Chris Evans moves CarFest event to Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire

Library picture of Chris Evans (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The annual music and motoring festival founded by radio presenter Chris Evans is coming to Silverstone circuit in 2026.

Moving from its previous home at Laverstoke Park Farm in Hampshire, the first CarFest event at Silverstone will take place in August next year.

The festival was set up by Evans to highlight live music and motoring track shows.

In a statement issued this morning, he said: “This move opens up possibilities we’ve never had before, more space, more cars, more ways to surprise and delight our audience and most importantly, an opportunity to raise even more money for UK children’s charities.

“The heart of CarFest will always be the same, with charitable fundraising and entertainment, providing unforgettable experiences for all ages, at the core of our mission. As one of the UK’s premier entertainment destinations, Silverstone gives us the perfect stage for the next chapter in our story.”

He said: “I wanted to share this incredibly exciting news today, so anyone who wants to join us and say farewell to the amazing home we have had at Laverstoke Park Farm has the opportunity to join us for one last amazing party there this coming weekend.

“Together, we can deliver an even bigger and better event while raising vital funds for charity.”

Silverstone chief executive Stuart Pringle added: “Silverstone has evolved into a year-round destination for world-class events, and we are thrilled to be working with CarFest for next year’s event.

“For more than a decade, CarFest has inspired a devoted community of fans, becoming a true highlight of the British festival calendar. As the ultimate summer celebration, blending music, motors, food, family fun, and unforgettable experiences, CarFest is a perfect fit for Silverstone.”

The 2026 CarFest at Silverstone will take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, August 27-30.