‘Queen of Pop’ Madonna shares Northants Sings Out choir clip
The Northants Sings Out choir have been performing on the latest series of Britain’s Got Talent.
At the end of last month, they shared a version of Madonna’s hits single music on social media and on Thursday night, the US superstar shared it with her 20m followers on her Instagram Stories profile.
At the time of publication, the clip has been liked by more than 27,000 people on the choir’s Instagram page and received more than 500 comments.
It has also been shared thousands of times across other social media platforms.
Appearing on the hit ITV show, Northants Sings Out choir have previously received a standing ovation by the crowd and approval from the judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.
Northants Sings Out is an amalgam of choirs under Gareth Fuller’s directorship and features members from across the county.
They celebrate their 10th anniversary this year and next month will perform at the A Perfect Day festival at Delapre Park.
Northants Sings Out will join headliner James Arthur, Jalen Ngonda, Mae Stephens, Admt, Billy Lockett, Dolores Forever, Andy Crofts, Charlotte Carpenter and Balter at the festival on Sunday, June 16.
Tickets are on sale now and general admission costs £48 before fees.
Tickets cost £35 for under 18s, £25 for under 13s and £98 for VIP access.
For more information, visit https://www.aperfectdayfestival.com and https://www.instagram.com/northantssingsout
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.