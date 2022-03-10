Queen and Ben Elton’s smash hit musical We Will Rock You celebrates its twentieth anniversary with a new tour that brings it to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate theatre for the first time ever.

The musical has seen unprecedented success in theatres and arenas all around the world since it first premiered in London nearly 20 years ago at the Dominion Theatre in 2002.

Now, the original writer of We Will Rock You and godfather of stand-up comedy, Ben Elton, is back in the Director’s chair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen musical 'We Will Rock You' is coming to Northampton this month.

Ben Elton said: “I can hardly believe it’s been 20 years since We Will Rock You premiered in London - or that much of what we thought was science fiction in the script back then has turned into science fact. I guess Queen were always ahead of the game.

"I’ve directed this show all over the world and I can’t wait to bring it home to the UK with a brand new production and a fabulous cast of young Bohemians, most of whom were rocking in their cradles when this adventure first began.”

The musical extravaganza - which has been watched by over 16 million people in 19 countries - features 24 of Queen’s greatest hits including Radio Ga Ga, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, Killer Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody, Don’t Stop Me Now, Under Pressure and, of course, We Will Rock You.

We Will Rock You can be seen in the Derngate auditorium from Monday, March 21 to Saturday, March 26 at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday.

Only limited tickets remain.